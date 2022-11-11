Coffee shop, which aimed to bring something new to area in Northampton, is approaching first birthday

A coffee shop, which aimed to bring something new to the St James area of Northampton, is approaching its first birthday.

The Coffee Press, in Harlestone Road, first opened on November 22, 2021 and is under the ownership of Harry Barnes, who also owns Jimmy’s Sports Bar next door.

Ahead of opening, the team hoped the coffee shop would provide a space for people to both “chill and work” and as there was nothing like it in the area already, they hoped it would fill the gap.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Sam Noble a spokesperson for The Coffee Press said: “The past year has been great and it has been a time of learning and truly understanding the area’s wants and needs. We’ve adapted and it’s good to see regular clientele supporting us.

“We provide the good and quick service they’re looking for, and offer a place for everyone to be welcomed in.”

The team began with four employees and as they now offer cooked breakfast and hot lunch options, The Coffee Press has been able to recruit more staff and offer shifts to those working at Jimmy’s Sports Bar.

“At a difficult time with the cost of living crisis, we want to look after the team we’ve got and offer them the hours across both businesses,” said Sam.

The cafe is now available on all online food delivery sites, including Just Eat and Deliveroo, and this includes their new cooked breakfast and hot lunch offerings. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The coffee shop has been well-received by the St James community and it sees people from the nearby offices come in to get a takeaway lunch, as well as those who work from home staying in the cafe.

Sam said: “I like to come and do my work here myself as it offers a calming atmosphere.”

A highlight of the past year for The Coffee Press has been a number of Saints rugby players becoming regular customers, including Courtney Lawes and captain Lewis Ludlam.

Talking about what the team is most proud of, Sam said: “People didn’t think what we do would work in the area and we’ve proved them wrong. We offer the community what they want, need and enjoy.”

Though it was a concern when the nearby Aldi closed, it has not decreased their footfall but does make them wonder how different things could have been if it was still open.

Moving forward, The Coffee Press and Jimmy’s Sports Bar will be collaborating more. Those who visit the sports bar will be able to purchase and be served products from the cafe from where they are.

“We missed a trick by not doing this sooner,” said Sam.

The Coffee Press will also make use of the sports bar’s rooftop area in the summer, which will become available to its customers.

The cafe is now available on all online food delivery sites, including Just Eat and Deliveroo, and this includes their new cooked breakfast and hot lunch offerings, which they think are worth shouting about.