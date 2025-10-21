Cocktail lounge already proving a success after filling ‘gap in the market’ on Northants high street

A new cocktail lounge is already proving a success after the owner knew he could fill a “gap in the market” on a Northamptonshire town’s high street.

The Vault Cocktail Lounge opened on Watling Street East in Towcester, with the aim of becoming a relaxing haven where every detail is carefully considered.

After a longer journey than anticipated, the business opened its door at the start of September and it has been met with positive feedback from the Towcester community.

The venture was founded by Anthony Walker, who signed a five-year lease of the building after leaving his former role as manager of The Watling Street Village pub.

He managed the venue for more than two years and was employed by the wider pub group for almost six years, with previous experience in different areas of the country.

Anthony says he can see that Towcester is changing with new houses going up, and there was nothing like The Vault on offer to complement existing food and drink establishments.

“We’re a premium cocktail lounge you can visit with friends and family for a special occasion or go out for a drink,” Anthony told the Chronicle & Echo.

“We have nice seating, background music and we don’t just do cocktails – we have wines, spirits and coffees too. It’s an opportunity to go somewhere if you want something a bit more premium, to sit down and have conversations.”

The opening has received positive feedback, with many praising The Vault as what Towcester was missing.

Anthony continued: “The dynamic of Towcester is changing with new housing estates and families. There are no modern bars and high streets are changing. This industry is bringing high streets back to life as shops are going to larger shopping centres.

“I’m not the only sole trader in Towcester and we need support. People tend to like independent businesses rather than chains, and it’s not been easy since Covid with the cost of living.

“To survive, we need people to come and support. It’s been just over five weeks and the feedback has been amazing.

“Some Friday and Saturday evenings we’ve had to send people away which isn’t ideal, but it shows the interest and support is out there – even in the middle of September and October when hospitality tends to be a bit quiet before Christmas.”

Looking to the near future of The Vault, Anthony would like to expand upstairs in the building by introducing a commercial kitchen. This will see the venue add food to their offering, including tapas and bar snacks.

For more information on The Vault Cocktail Lounge, visit the business’ Facebook page here.