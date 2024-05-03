Coca-Cola puts land the size of 32 football pitches in Northampton up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Land the size of 32 football pitches at a busy industrial estate in Northampton has been put up for sale by Coca-Cola.

The soft drink giant has put 54 acres of undeveloped land it owns in Brackmills Industrial Estate up for sale, which also includes an existing warehouse.

A property expert said: “Coca Cola & Schweppes Beverages Ltd bought it decades ago and the vast majority of it has sat undeveloped.

“With prime industrial land prices at well in excess of £1 million an acre, it could represent one of the largest land deals in the town for ages.”

Described as a ‘super prime development opportunity’, the freehold site holds potential for redevelopment and expansion, according to the sales brochure.

The site is designated for employment uses, allowing for a range of industries to potentially set up offices, research facilities, or engage in industrial activities. Its accessibility and proximity to major transportation routes further enhance its appeal, according to the sales brochure.

Experts say the site presents an opportunity to develop a ‘Prime Logistics Park’, offering accommodation in excess of 1.2 million square feet. Alternatively, there is potential to redevelop part of the site and refurbish the existing unit. Offers are currently invited for the freehold interest in the property.

The site currently hosts Brackmills 320, a distribution warehouse spanning 312,831 square feet and leased to Refresco Drinks UK Limited until June 2025. Refresco, a global beverage solutions provider, has been occupying the site since 2019.

Financially, the warehouse generates a passing rent of £1.9 million per year, reflecting a competitive rate of £6.05 per square foot.

Northampton's position as a premier destination for industrial and logistics activities is underscored by limited supply exceeding 100,000 square feet. With soaring rents across the South East of England, businesses are increasingly considering the East Midlands, such as Northampton, for its value proposition, say experts.

