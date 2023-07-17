Co-op set to serve-up new Brixworth store this week

Co-op is set to launch a new, improved and, larger store this week (Friday, 21 July) to serve the village of Brixworth, Northamptonshire.

The 5,000 sq ft convenience store, which supports 25 local jobs, is more than double the size of its Hunters Way store which will relocate to the brand-new Northampton Road (NN6 9BU) location.

Opening between 7am-10pm daily (10am-4pm on Sunday), the new store includes a free ATM to provide access to cash in the community, in-store bakery, a Costa coffee dispenser and hot food. With the Post Office relocating from 5 Hunters Way, Brixworth, to the new location following the launch.

Co-op

There will be offers, promotions and samples in and around the store on launch day, followed by a free community event at Brixworth Village Hall between 11am-4:30pm on Saturday, 22 July. The community event will include: goodie bags; a children’s craft corner; lucky dip (for Co-op Members); Spin to Win and penalty shoot-out games and, food sampling. A new permanent community lending library will be installed and, a Community Kindness Wall invites residents to say what they would like to see in the village – such as a new bench or sport equipment for a local school – and the Co-op will work to make one local wish come true.

Brixworth’s new Co-op store will also include an enhanced and improved range of fresh, healthy products; meal ideas; everyday essentials; food-to-go; Fairtrade products, flowers, chilled beers and award winning wines; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from; vegan and plant-based products – including Co-op’s exclusive vegan range, GRO.

A funding boost is provided locally through Co-op’s Membership programme. Membership of Co-op unlocks additional value with personalised offers and, Member price benefits to help its Members save more. In addition, Members are rewarded with 2p in every pound they spend on Co-op branded products which is added to their own personal Membership account balance, with Co-op donating the same amount to local causes and, community organisations - so, Members can make a difference locally simply by shopping at Co-op. Community causes currently being supported include: Sunny Socks Nursery School; Brixworth Wombles – community litter picking group and, Brixworth First Responders.

Steve Littlewood, Co-op Store Manager, said: “It is very exciting to be launching Co-op’s newest store. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and, we are really looking forward to welcoming Members and customers into their new and improved store. We have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently.”

A soft plastic recycle unit is also available in store to enable the community to recycle ‘soft plastics’ including: crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches. This means that all Co-op’s own food packaging is recyclable through either local authority kerbside collections, or its in-store soft plastic recycling unit.

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer co-operatives, it is owned by Millions of UK consumers and alongside Food, it operates Funeralcare; Insurance and Legal Services. More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership