CO Kids Early Years Photography chosen by Theo Paphitis as a Winner of his #SBS Small Business Sunday Award

CO Kids Early Years Photography, based in Towcester, Northamptonshire has been chosen as a Winner of Theo Paphitis’s Small Business Sunday (SBS) Award.

The photography company operates in children’s nurseries across the country with the sole mission to protect parents from pictures of their children that are staged and awkward, instead offering a more relaxed and playful style for families.

“As a small business (with huge ambition) we are super proud and passionate about what we do. We are so happy to now be photographing over 10,000 children across the country every year! To have CO Kids recognised by Theo and the Small Business Sunday Team feels fantastic!

Pictured: Dragon's Den star Theo Paphitis with Carrie Wilkes, Founder and owner of CO Kids Early Years Photography.

Small Business Sunday is one of the leading small business networks, with over 3,750 active members. Each week Theo Paphitis welcome businesses via social media to describe their business and picks his winners. On Friday 24th February 2023 Theo Paphitis hosted his annual event for his #SBS Small Business Sunday Winners in Birmingham. More information available here https://www.theopaphitissbs.com

“As a parent to three children, I and many of my friends who are parents, were growing bored with seeing the same “say cheese” pose presented in the nursery/school photography and as a family photographer since around 2010, I knew I had to do something about it!”

“The first five years of child’s life are critical and at CO Kids we genuinely don’t think a staged, awkward photograph of a child helps that much. Instead, a capture of playful beaming happiness is

- Shared and displayed in the home of family and friends meaning together we help;

- Helps spread positive vibes

- Build and strengthen family connections

- Encourage recognition of each child

- Make a child feel like they belong

And THAT’S what we are here for!”

“We work closely with our incredible nurseries and give them commission for every photo sale; over the last 2 years we have raised a whopping £65,000 in commission for our nurseries which they have either chosen to invest in improving their childcare setting in some way or put towards charity. Charities that have benefitted include Cancer Research, Bliss and Trussell Trust.”

CO Kids Owner Carrie, was born at Northamptonshire General Hospital in 1980, was a pupil at Sponne School in Towcester. Before and after completing a Business Degree at Sheffield Hallam University, she has enjoyed living in Northamptonshire for much of her life. In 2008, and after the birth of her first of 3 children, she changed career as a Group Manager in the Fire and Rescue Service and took her then hobby of photography to the next level! Her business CO Photography and Design was born in 2009 and more recently in 2019 CO Kids Early Years Photography has evolved.