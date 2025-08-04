Closure of sewing shops sees increase in exciting opportunities for this Northants crafting studio

The closure of nearby sewing shops has seen an increase in exciting opportunities being offered to this Northamptonshire crafting studio, which is approaching eight years open.

Stitching Kitchen, located in Top Station Road, Brackley, grew from humble beginnings to an established creative hub.

From starting out in founder Hannah Thompson’s kitchen, the business transitioned to their current studio more than three years ago – where they also sell sewing machines and run a haberdashery craft shop.

They have continued to expand, with a team of expert tutors dedicated to offering inclusive workshops and drop-in sessions on sewing, crafts and all things fabric and thread.

Hannah founded Stitching Kitchen after she relocated to Brackley. Although she envisioned herself making and selling products on Etsy, she soon realised the importance of socialising and decided workshops were the way forward.

“You don’t need to be of a certain level to take part and everything is suitable for beginners,” Hannah previously told the Chronicle & Echo. “It’s supposed to be fun and social, and it’s a great way to spend time with friends and family while being creative.”

Having last spoken to this newspaper in October last year, Hannah shared they had a “cracking” run up to Christmas followed by a quiet first quarter of 2025.

Although a number of nearby sewing shops have sadly closed down in recent months, this has been an advantage for Stitching Kitchen – which was offered a dealership with well-renowned sewing machine brand Janome.

When asked why she believes it has been a slow start to the year, Hannah said: “People are being more careful as the global economy has been crazy.

“They are concerned about spending money on a luxury, but we don’t think it’s a luxury. It’s important to be crafty and enjoy other people’s company at the same time.”

The founder believes that clients like the fact they are encouraged and build confidence during their time at Stitching Kitchen, as well as the friendly service and knowledgeable team.

“We only sell things we use ourselves,” Hannah continued. “They’re getting advice from those who use the products and sewing machines. Our sense of community is really strong and people meet fellow crafters and sewists.”

Hannah believes what sets Stitching Kitchen apart is the wide range of crafts and sewing for people of all levels from a purpose-built studio with all the equipment on hand that they could need.

Talking about her proudest achievement since launching the business, Hannah said: “When people go from being complete novices and scared of the process, to confident in their abilities at the end of the workshop or course. It’s a transition from panicky to confident.”

The team looks forward to launching two courses in the coming months, which will cover learning to sew and beginner dress making.

Hannah has also planned every workshop through until next year, which are already on their website for customers to peruse and get in their diaries. These include a mix of sewing, crafting, creative textiles and even a memory quilt workshop.

For more information on Stitching Kitchen, visit the business’ Facebook page here.