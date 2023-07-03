News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Closed down Northampton pharmacy taken over by new company to restore ‘vital community service’

“We’re friendly, loyal and will go out of our way to ensure everyone is kept happy”
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 14:01 BST

A Northampton pharmacy that closed down has been taken over by a new company, in a bid to restore the “vital service” that meant a lot to the community.

Sage Pharmacy has taken over the former Lloyds Pharmacy at Christchurch Medical Centre, in Ardington and King Edward Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a new and independent company, the four partners were keen to keep the service going.

Sage Pharmacy's official opening event took place last Friday (June 30), with Sir Michael Ellis in attendance.Sage Pharmacy's official opening event took place last Friday (June 30), with Sir Michael Ellis in attendance.
Sage Pharmacy's official opening event took place last Friday (June 30), with Sir Michael Ellis in attendance.
Most Popular

Dipesh Odedra, one of the four partners, said: “We opened on June 1 and the community has been really happy.”

Many locals who attend Abington Park Surgery were advised to reassign themselves to a new pharmacy and did so, but have now come back after finding out Sage Pharmacy has opened and have put their trust in them.

When asked why this was chosen as the first location for Sage, Dipesh said: “It’s local to the four of us and we knew it was going to shut.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We wanted to retain it for the community and it is vital for such a service to still be open to the public.

Sage Pharmacy has taken over the former Lloyds Pharmacy at Christchurch Medical Centre, in Ardington and King Edward Road.Sage Pharmacy has taken over the former Lloyds Pharmacy at Christchurch Medical Centre, in Ardington and King Edward Road.
Sage Pharmacy has taken over the former Lloyds Pharmacy at Christchurch Medical Centre, in Ardington and King Edward Road.

“We hope to improve and build on what the former pharmacy provided, such as a free delivery service.

“It’s important to us to develop relationships with the patients, GPs, nurses and doctors in the area.”

As the first location of this independent company, Dipesh encourages residents to come and have a chat with the team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re friendly, loyal and will go out of our way to ensure everyone is kept happy,” he added.

There has been a great response to the pharmacy since it opened to the public on June 1.There has been a great response to the pharmacy since it opened to the public on June 1.
There has been a great response to the pharmacy since it opened to the public on June 1.

An official opening of the branch took place last Friday (June 30) and Sir Michael Ellis was invited along.

Dipesh said: “It was a really great afternoon and Michael was happy to see his constituents getting involved with a local business that has saved a pharmacy from completely shutting.”

The partner said it was also great to see patients in attendance at the opening, to support the team in their new venture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Looking to the future, Sage Pharmacy is committed to providing extra services – such as blood pressure monitoring and following up with those on new medication a number of times.

Related topics:NorthamptonSage