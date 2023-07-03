A Northampton pharmacy that closed down has been taken over by a new company, in a bid to restore the “vital service” that meant a lot to the community.

Sage Pharmacy has taken over the former Lloyds Pharmacy at Christchurch Medical Centre, in Ardington and King Edward Road.

As a new and independent company, the four partners were keen to keep the service going.

Sage Pharmacy's official opening event took place last Friday (June 30), with Sir Michael Ellis in attendance.

Dipesh Odedra, one of the four partners, said: “We opened on June 1 and the community has been really happy.”

Many locals who attend Abington Park Surgery were advised to reassign themselves to a new pharmacy and did so, but have now come back after finding out Sage Pharmacy has opened and have put their trust in them.

When asked why this was chosen as the first location for Sage, Dipesh said: “It’s local to the four of us and we knew it was going to shut.

“We wanted to retain it for the community and it is vital for such a service to still be open to the public.

“We hope to improve and build on what the former pharmacy provided, such as a free delivery service.

“It’s important to us to develop relationships with the patients, GPs, nurses and doctors in the area.”

As the first location of this independent company, Dipesh encourages residents to come and have a chat with the team.

“We’re friendly, loyal and will go out of our way to ensure everyone is kept happy,” he added.

There has been a great response to the pharmacy since it opened to the public on June 1.

An official opening of the branch took place last Friday (June 30) and Sir Michael Ellis was invited along.

Dipesh said: “It was a really great afternoon and Michael was happy to see his constituents getting involved with a local business that has saved a pharmacy from completely shutting.”

The partner said it was also great to see patients in attendance at the opening, to support the team in their new venture.

