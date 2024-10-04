Clear Utility Solutions: The fastest growing business energy consultant in the county

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At Clear Utility Solutions we are proud to have helped support Parish and Town Councils within Northamptonshire saving nearly £100,000 of public money and preventing 291778 kg of CO2e being emitted.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local Clerks are unsung heroes of our communities, many work for free or are semi-retired and yet they are responsible for making sure important spaces such greens and play parks are properly maintained and some even pay the bills to keep the streetlights on.

They may also oversee vital hubs such as village halls which are essential for sports events, dances, fitness classes and even jumble sales. In addition to this some council properties can be used for community meetings, voting, and hosting local markets and festivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Clear Utility Solutions we are proud to have helped support the important role Clerks have in the community through our council purchasing schemes which have helped Clerks in Northamptonshire save nearly £100,000 of vital public money which can now be spent on other essential services for the community. By offering competitively priced REGO backed green energy options we have also prevented 291778 kg of CO2e being emitted.

Clear Utility Solutions - Business Energy Consultants

Often Energy consultants can be painted in a very bad light and many companies in our industry do have a bad reputation and that’s one of the reasons we decided to set our company up having witnessed a lot of this behaviour working internally for an energy supplier.

Being based in Weedon Bec we are very proud to have helped locally - we are here on hand to help any type of business