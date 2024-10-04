Clear Utility Solutions: The fastest growing business energy consultant in the county
Local Clerks are unsung heroes of our communities, many work for free or are semi-retired and yet they are responsible for making sure important spaces such greens and play parks are properly maintained and some even pay the bills to keep the streetlights on.
They may also oversee vital hubs such as village halls which are essential for sports events, dances, fitness classes and even jumble sales. In addition to this some council properties can be used for community meetings, voting, and hosting local markets and festivals.
At Clear Utility Solutions we are proud to have helped support the important role Clerks have in the community through our council purchasing schemes which have helped Clerks in Northamptonshire save nearly £100,000 of vital public money which can now be spent on other essential services for the community. By offering competitively priced REGO backed green energy options we have also prevented 291778 kg of CO2e being emitted.
Often Energy consultants can be painted in a very bad light and many companies in our industry do have a bad reputation and that’s one of the reasons we decided to set our company up having witnessed a lot of this behaviour working internally for an energy supplier.
Being based in Weedon Bec we are very proud to have helped locally - we are here on hand to help any type of business
