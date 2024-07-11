CityFibre's primary-build in Wellingborough is now complete

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre network, has completed the primary-build of its full fibre network in Wellingborough.

The new network is now 'ready for service’ to over 20,000 homes, about 82% of residential properties and most businesses in the town. Wellingborough is the latest completed location in CityFibre’s nationwide rollout making it one of the best-connected locations in the country.

Construction began on the £14m project in 2022 and CityFibre has since laid over 136km of dense full fibre infrastructure across the town. While the primary-build is now completed, CityFibre will continue to explore opportunities to reach more sites including new build properties, multi-dwelling units, homes on private or unadopted roads and business parks.

Almost all homes passed by the network can now schedule a full fibre installation within five working days of placing an order. CityFibre’s network currently supports download and upload speeds of up to 2.5Gbps and is capable of supporting symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gbps in the future.

Charles Kitchin, CityFibre’s Partnership Manager for Wellingborough, said: “The rollout of our full fibre network and completion of our primary-build in Wellingborough is excellent progress. This will provide a significant boost to the local economy, making the town one of the best-connected places in the country as it benefits from faster and more reliable broadband. Residents can now enjoy seamless streaming, even when using multiple devices at once, with ample productivity and innovation benefits.”

Cllr David Howes, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for Rural Communities and Localism, said: “The benefits of full fibre connectivity will be invaluable for residents in Wellingborough as we continue to strengthen the town’s digital infrastructure. This latest milestone in CityFibre’s rollout is an exciting step and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience as we recognise the disruption this may have caused. We look forward to seeing the community reap the benefits for generations to come.”