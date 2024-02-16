CityFibre's primary-build in Northampton is now complete

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, has completed the primary-build of its full fibre network in Northampton. The new network is now 'ready for service’ to over 87,700 homes, about 82% of residential properties and most businesses. Northampton is the latest completed location in CityFibre’s nationwide rollout making it one of the best-connected locations in the country.

Construction began on the £40m project in 2019 and CityFibre has since laid almost 732km of dense full fibre infrastructure across the town, the equivalent to more than 124 times round the Silverstone racecourse. While the primary-build is now completed, CityFibre will continue to explore opportunities to reach more sites including new build properties, multi-dwelling units, homes on private or unadopted roads and business parks.

Residents in Northampton can now enjoy affordable, gigabit-capable, and reliable full fibre broadband from a range of internet service providers (ISPs) including launch partner Vodafone, as well as TalkTalk, IDNet, Zen and Giganet. Almost all homes passed by the network can now schedule a full fibre installation within five working days of placing an order. CityFibre’s network currently supports download and upload speeds of up to 2.5Gbps and is capable of supporting symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gbps.

An economic impact report by the consultancy Hatch, commissioned by CityFibre, found Northampton stands to experience significant economic, social and environmental benefits from its new digital infrastructure platform, including over £603m in productivity and innovation gains and £133m from a widened workforce over a 15-year period. Enabling 5G rollout alone could drive up to £1bn in positive economic impact.

Charles Kitchin, Partnership Manager at CityFibre, said: “I’m delighted that the primary-build of our full fibre network in Northampton has been completed. The rollout is an exciting step for the town’s digital connectivity, which will benefit from faster and more reliable broadband. Residents can now enjoy seamless streaming, even when using multiple devices at once, with ample productivity and innovation benefits for the local economy.”