Circle Health Group agree annual £10,000 donation to British Skin Foundation

The British Skin Foundation funds vital research into all types of skin conditions, including skin cancer. Circle Health Group’s annual donation will go towards more ground-breaking research by our teams across the UK. For the award-winning private hospital group, supporting grassroots skin disease research is a valuable investment in the future of dermatology.

David Uregbula, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Circle Health Group said: 'With specialist dermatology services available across our national network of hospitals, we understand the importance of the British Skin Foundation's work. We are delighted to be playing a pivotal role in supporting their drive to improve research and treatment for future generations.'

British Skin Foundation Chief Executive Office, Matthew Patey OBE agrees that: ‘We still have lots of work to do to improve the lives of patients in the UK and across the world. This substantial donation from Circle Health Group gives the scientific community’s most talented researchers more resources to continue their ongoing mission.’

Circle Health Group clinic

