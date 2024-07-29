Church’s footwear opts for local experts Stanair to ensure its high standards of safety

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stanair, one of the UK’s first specialist industrial door repair companies and now about to enter its fifth decade, is helping one of Britain’s most iconic footwear brands maintain its high standard of safety. The company, with its Headquarters in Kettering has installed fire rated steel door sets across the well-known Church’s Footwear Factory in St James End in the centre of Northampton.

Anthony Church began a small production of handcrafted shoes in Northampton in, in 1617. Little did he know that, two centuries later, his great-grandson Thomas would turn it into a global icon and today Church's are renowned for high class, authentic and desirable shoes.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Church’s Footwear.” said Managing Director of Stanair William Smith. “Every business knows the risks of fire and its potential impact on its people and its work. That is why it is so important to have the right Steel Personnel Fire Exit Doorsin place for the protection of a business site.”

“Our expert range of supplier’s means that we have the widest access to the right selection of doors. Therefore we could ensure a true bespoke service for Church’s Footwear and their needs.”

Stanair and Church's Footwear

As one of the UK’s first specialist industrial door repair companies and in 2024 is celebrating its 50th Anniversary serving businesses across the Midlands. They pride themselves as the name to be trusted with a service built totally around their customers.

“Our building here in St. James dates back to the late Victorian times.” said Ashley Knight, Chief Engineer at Church’s Footwear. “Therefore we have been working with Stanair who have replaced some of our external doors. We have specific requirement that very much need to stand the test of time.”

“What Stanair has installed for us here is second to none.” Ashley said.

“We pride ourselves on delivering the highest quality products.” continued William Smith, Managing Director of Stanair. “Our expert engineers recognise the importance of working in partnership with our customers and providing a bespoke service. This is so they can be confident they will have the best protection possible if the worst should happen.”