Churchill Colleagues in Towcester celebrate Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards success

Churchill Colleagues at Watling Lodge in Towcester were celebrating this week after Churchill Retirement Living was named one of the Sunday Times Best Places to Work in the UK, achieving an impressive Top 10 ranking for best large organisation.Churchill Retirement Living and its management company Churchill Estates Management were both individually recognised in the overall Best Places to Work list published by the Sunday Times this week, alongside companies such as Octopus Energy, David Lloyd Leisure and PizzaExpress.Churchill also won a "Highly Commended" Award as the Best Place to Work for Employees Aged 55+, reflecting a positive workplace culture that supports every member of its 700-strong workforce.Spencer J McCarthy, Chairman & CEO of Churchill Retirement Living, said:“At Churchill we believe that happy Colleagues means happy Customers. This award is based on feedback from our own Colleagues, so we’re delighted with our Top 10 position and our special recognition as a top employer for older people. It’s a fantastic achievement and something every single member of the team can be proud of. Our strongest asset here at Churchill is our people, and I believe in looking after my team and treating them well. It’s great to see that recognised with this award.”The Sunday Times partnered with employee-experience platform WorkL to deliver the Best Places to Work Awards, which are based on a staff survey to accurately measure employee engagement and wellbeing in the workplace. The awards celebrate Britain’s top employers and acknowledge the best workplaces for women, LGBTQIA+ community, disabled employees, ethnic minorities, younger and older workers, and wellbeing.Churchill achieved an excellent average overall workplace engagement score of 88% thanks to benefits like free health screenings offered to all Colleagues every three years. Other perks at the company include an employee assistance programme which is extended to Colleagues’ immediate family members, as well as a range of bonus incentives, long service awards and other generous Colleague benefits.Watling Lodge is a collection of low-maintenance, stylish and energy-efficient one and two bedroom retirement apartments for those who want to enjoy an active, independent lifestyle in the heart of Towcester.