Churchill Colleagues in Towcester celebrate national WhatHouse? Awards success
and live on Freeview channel 276
The WhatHouse? Awards are widely recognised as the ‘Oscars’ of the UK house building industry. Comedian Ed Gamble was the host for the event which took place on Friday 17th November at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London and was attended by over 1,400 industry professionals.
The ‘Best Retirement Home Developer’ category recognises the best developers serving the retirement home community, looking at a range of factors including overall commitment and contribution to the promotion and enhancement of retirement living. Churchill’s success in this category once again underlines the quality of the Company’s retirement living developments across the country, including Watling Lodge on Water Lane.
Spencer J McCarthy, Chairman & CEO of Churchill Retirement Living, said: “I’m incredibly proud to achieve this accolade, which reflects the strength of our business, the quality of our product and the positive change we strive for on behalf of our sector. It’s also a credit to our fantastic team of people around the country. I’d like to thank my entire team for the hard work that goes in throughout the year to help achieve this success.”