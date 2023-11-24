Churchill Colleagues in Towcester celebrate national WhatHouse? Awards success

Colleagues at Watling Lodge in Towcester are celebrating this week after Churchill Retirement Living achieved a top honour at the national WhatHouse? Awards 2023, winning a Gold Award in the ‘Best Retirement Home Developer’ category.

The WhatHouse? Awards are widely recognised as the ‘Oscars’ of the UK house building industry. Comedian Ed Gamble was the host for the event which took place on Friday 17th November at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London and was attended by over 1,400 industry professionals.

The ‘Best Retirement Home Developer’ category recognises the best developers serving the retirement home community, looking at a range of factors including overall commitment and contribution to the promotion and enhancement of retirement living. Churchill’s success in this category once again underlines the quality of the Company’s retirement living developments across the country, including Watling Lodge on Water Lane.

