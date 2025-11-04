Christmas-loving couple ‘gobsmacked’ at success from selling real Christmas trees across Northants

A Christmas-loving couple are “gobsmacked” at the success they have experienced from selling real trees across Northamptonshire, as they return for their eighth festive season.

Tree Buddy is a family-run business, set up by husband and wife Andy and Kelly Cohen in 2018.

The family loves everything about Christmas time and set up this venture with the aim of helping others, by taking a job off their lists in the run up to a busy time of year.

The pair had previously struggled to buy a quality Christmas tree and get it home, with the issues of needles falling off and it not lasting until the big day.

They decided there had to be an easier way and Tree Buddy was born, with their trees delivered by ‘Andy the elf’ and customers can even choose to have it installed by him too.

For every delivery – whether it be to the door or for an in-house installation – Andy goes dressed as an elf and this is a special annual tradition for many families across the county.

“We are gobsmacked by the success of what we’ve created as a family,” said Kelly. “It’s all about the families and Andy has seen some children since they were as young as one, two and three. They now look forward to seeing him every year.”

Customers appreciate the hassle-free delivery of quality trees with service that spreads Christmas cheer, and businesses are also jumping on the bandwagon to surprise their staff with a bit of fun.

“95 percent of orders placed for this year so far are repeat customers,” said Kelly. “Andy recognises people’s names and knows their street.

“People know if they contact us, we understand, we’ll get it right and they have confidence. We’re a business that’s built on relationships and everyone looks forward to seeing Andy. It brings fun and magic, and the organic growth tells us we’re doing something right.”

Though more orders were placed in October, November remains the busiest month for Tree Buddy – and they want to praise the support of charity partner William Blake House.

The pair reinforced that there is a lot of love and care that goes into running their independent business, and they are proud to have held their prices for three years to continue being accessible.

“It’s important to support local and family-run businesses, and the amount of work that goes in,” said Kelly. “We take a risk every year and Andy goes the extra mile to make Christmas special. Without the support and regular customers, we couldn’t do it.”

Each year, Tree Buddy spreads festive joy by giving away Christmas trees to good causes across the county – and this year they want help in choosing one of the recipients.

They are giving away a Nordman Fir Christmas tree to a deserving family or cause, delivered with plenty of festive spirit by Andy the elf.

You can tag your nominee on the competition post on the Tree Buddy Northampton Facebook or Instagram pages, or email it to [email protected]. A winner will be picked at random from all the nominations.

For more information, visit Tree Buddy’s website here.