Christmas-loving couple enter busiest week of the year selling real trees across Northants

A Christmas-loving couple are in the midst of the busiest week of the year selling real trees across Northamptonshire, which they have now done for the past six years.

Tree Buddy is a family-run business, set up by husband and wife Andy and Kelly Cohen in 2018.

The family loves everything about the festive season and set up this venture with the aim of helping others, by taking a job off their lists in the run up to a busy time of year.

The pair had previously struggled to buy a quality Christmas tree and get it home, with the issues of needles falling off and it not lasting until the big day.

They decided there had to be an easier way and Tree Buddy was born, with their trees delivered by ‘Andy the elf’ and customers can even choose to have it installed by him too.

For every delivery – whether it be to the door or for an in-house installation – Andy goes dressed as an elf.

“We’ve seen a lot of familiar faces and a tremendous amount of new customers,” Andy told the Chronicle & Echo. “The trees are better and fresher than I have ever seen because of the late harvest.”

With most of this year’s orders being delivered before December 5, the business is now in its peak time – serving the Christmas lovers of our county who invest in the festive season year after year.

The pair have also had more commercial customers this year, including offices who want to cheer up their employees and schools. At one school visit this year, Andy the elf collected letters to give to Santa – and he was greeted with Christmas songs as he put up the tree at another.

When asked how it feels that customers continue to choose Tree Buddy, Andy said: “It’s lovely. We don’t do much marketing and it’s all about word of mouth. We go to Christmas markets and people shout about how great it is on social media – it’s very complimentary.”

There are still delivery slots and Christmas trees available for last minute Tree Buddy bookings – and the business is also popping up at The Squirrels pub this weekend and Harpole Christmas Market next Saturday (December 7).

With so many online orders this year, Andy and Kelly have reduced the number of pop-up events they typically do. They believe people have become more trusting in letting the team pick their tree for them.

Andy says it is “very important” to shop with independent and family-run businesses, particularly at Christmas time. He believes it is their attention to detail and quality service that keep customers coming back each year.

“We have an unusual offering and nowhere else does it,” he said. “And we sell some of the best trees available in the UK. The quality is absolutely beautiful and our grower is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.”

For more information, visit Tree Buddy’s website here.