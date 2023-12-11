News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Christmas countdown advent at Northampton care home

The chefs at Barchester’s Brampton View care home in Northampton love any excuse to get creative so they put their skills to the test to create a Gingerbread house advent calendar to sit pride of place in the heart of the home.
By Emma RobinsonContributor
Published 11th Dec 2023, 13:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Head chef Glenn Coombs and Linda Durbin whipped up a big batch of gingerbread and then got busy decorating with icing, buttercream, marshmallows, dolly mixture, candy canes and edible glitter to make some of the glitziest gingerbread houses in town.

General Manager, Mo Masedi, said: “We were all so excited when we found out what the kitchen were planning for December, what a fantastic excuse to spend the day making gorgeous festive decorations. The best thing about it is that, each day in the countdown to Christmas a resident can come and open a house for a little Christmas treat.”

Related topics:Northampton