Christmas countdown advent at Northampton care home

Head chef Glenn Coombs and Linda Durbin whipped up a big batch of gingerbread and then got busy decorating with icing, buttercream, marshmallows, dolly mixture, candy canes and edible glitter to make some of the glitziest gingerbread houses in town.

General Manager, Mo Masedi, said: “We were all so excited when we found out what the kitchen were planning for December, what a fantastic excuse to spend the day making gorgeous festive decorations. The best thing about it is that, each day in the countdown to Christmas a resident can come and open a house for a little Christmas treat.”