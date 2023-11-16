Christmas campaign launched by Northampton estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brackmills staff, businesses and customers have made a Christmas wish – to provide parcels of food and other essentials to Northampton homeless charity The Hope Centre.

Brackmills Industrial Estate Business Improvement District (BID), which represents and champions the views and priorities of the Northampton estate’s 180 plus businesses, is spearheading this campaign – encouraging and supporting resident businesses to collect and donate goodies in time for this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BID CEO Sara Homer, also a proud trustee at the Hope Centre, explained: "We have specially designed carboard donation boxes which the BID team are dropping off to businesses across Brackmills. Employees can then pack their company’s box with goodies for Christmas – food, toiletries, gifts and other essentials.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hope Centre Christmas Boxes

“Our team – or a representative from The Hope Centre - will then collect these boxes so the contents can distribute to families in need in time for Christmas Day.”

The Hope Centre is a community charity which relies on the generosity of its community to continue the work it does.

Community and Events fundraiser for the Hope Centre, Tanya Haji-Miller, added: “Thank you to Brackmills, who have always shown us such incredible support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are seeing unprecedented numbers of people facing homelessness with rising rents forcing evictions and the cost-of-living causing debts to spiral. A year ago a ‘busy’ day at our homeless centre saw 33 people visiting us. We now see over 60, with up to five new people registering for our support and service every day.

“We also know there are over 100 people rough sleeping on the streets in Northampton at the moment and we are preparing to do all we can to prevent deaths as the winter months approach.”

Here’s how Brackmills businesses can help:

Request and fill a box – with in-date tinned and dried goods, toiletries and personal hygiene items.

Request a box is delivered to your business by contacting Sara. Email sara.home[email protected] or call Sara on 07891016896 .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When your box is full contact Sara, who will arrange for the box to get to the Hope Centre and to a family in time for Christmas.

The Hope Centre's work helps people experiencing the most acute problems of disadvantage and marginalisation, including homelessness, addiction and mental health.