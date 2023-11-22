Chinese takeaway in Northampton becomes only business in town to hold ZERO star food hygiene rating

The takeaway was rated as ‘major improvement needed’ in two out of three categories

A Chinese takeaway in Northampton has become the only business in town to hold a zero star food hygiene rating.

Old China in Wellington Place, Barrack Road, was inspected by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) on October 12, this year.

In the result, published on the FSA website, the food outlet was given the worst possible rating.

Old China in Barrack Road has been given a zero star food hygiene rating.

Of the three categories inspected, the takeaway was rated ‘major improvement necessary’ in two, and ‘improvement necessary’ in one.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene, was rated as ‘major improvement needed’, as was management of food safety, including system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage was ranked as ‘improvement necessary’.

Old China was approached for comment. They said the owners have already requested a re-inspection and are awaiting the inspection.

According to the FSA, the business can request a re-visit to get a new rating when all the necessary hygiene improvements have been made.