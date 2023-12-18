Childrens Photography company "CO Kids" raises over £100,000 for good causes

CO Kids Early Years Photography, based in Northamptonshire has this month announced it has raised over £100,000 for Day Nurseries, Special Needs Schools and charities including Cancer Research UK, Trussell Trust and Bliss over the last 3 years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At the company’s Christmas party, attended by CO Kids Photographers, a Brass Quartet and the Local Towcester Town Mayor and Mayoress David and Catherine Tarbun, Managing Director, and Owner, of CO Kids Carrie Wilkes said,

“Like many other businesses, the cost to run our business has gone up, but we are determined to continue supporting our incredible day nurseries and some brilliant charities by giving a donation for every photo sale that we make. It’s the right thing to do and to hit the £100,000 mark feels fantastic!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clare Lappin, Partnerships Manager from Cancer Research UK said "With a total of over £29,000 donated to Cancer Research UK, we were absolutely blown away. This is a truly phenomenal amount and will really make a difference to our work - thank you so much! Please accept our heartfelt thanks for the part you’ve played and your generous support of our work. “

CO Kids Photographers with Town Mayor David Tarbun, Mark Limbert’s Brass Quartet.

Kayleigh Ballantyne, Mum to twin boys at a Childbase Partnership nursery said, “It feels such a win win situation and it makes me so happy knowing I’ve been able to help through something I would have purchased regardless. Not only am I getting absolutely beautiful photos of my children, at the same time it is making a difference and contributing to such worthy causes.”

Carrie continues to say “The Cost of Living crisis can present real challenges to charities raising funds. I’m so pleased that innovative ways of working together, with partner organisations as CO Kids is doing, seem to be able to have a really positive impact here.”