Chelton Brown’s decade of dedication raises over £100,000 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice

Northampton-based Chelton Brown sponsored both the Cycle4Cynthia fundraiser and the Strictly Northampton dance contest, as well as holding smaller collections at their George Row and Daventry offices.

Director Sali Brown chose the charity after her grandfather died at the hospice, following first-class palliative care.

She said: “For us it was the help that the hospice gave to the whole family, as much as for the individual at the end of life. My grandad went in for respite for a couple of weeks and he loved it there. It’s so nice that people are looked after in a home from home environment.”

Sali Brown at last year’s Strictly event.

“Unfortunately, everybody knows somebody who has a connection with the hospice and is touched by it at some point. Most people we employ are local people, so the charity is important to the team.”

Team building is a key focus for the independent family-run firm, which is headed up by Sali’s son and managing director Edward Chelton Brown and employs 34 people across Northampton and Daventry.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice events create a good opportunity for team building while giving back to the local community.

“It creates a team spirit,” said Sali. “Everybody gets involved. We have a team of people on the finish line for Cycle4Cynthia using a rota and we all go out to eat afterwards. We sponsor the medals and we love it when it is held at a location in the middle of our patch like Holdenby House or Althorpe.”

Sali, who is on the board of directors for the Northampton BID, has also been a judge in the Strictly competition after competing in 2016 and starring as a dancer.

As well as Cycle4Cynthia, the hospice has a varied events calendar planned for 2024, including a family-friendly Colour Run, Three Peaks Challenge and Annual Golf Day.