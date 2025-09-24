Chelton Brown through the years: A Northampton legacy

The story of Chelton Brown is one of steady growth, strong values, and the people who have shaped it. From its earliest days in the mid-1970s to its position today as one of Northamptonshire’s most established property firms, the company’s history is closely tied to the community it serves.

Chelton Brown’s roots reach back to 1975, when Doug Young founded Property Management Services (PMS). At a time when the lettings market was far less structured than today, PMS set out to offer a professional approach to property management in Northampton.

Fifteen years later, in 1990, Sali Brown launched her own lettings agency, Chelton Brown. With one assistant and a home office, the business started small but quickly gained momentum. Within a short time, it moved into 23 York Road, which was later purchased and remains part of the company’s property portfolio.

In 2000, PMS and Chelton Brown merged, bringing together two businesses that had grown on parallel paths. The merger doubled the size of the company and prompted a move to George Row in Northampton town centre. It was a defining moment, and one that marked the start of Chelton Brown’s modern era.

Chelton Brown, Northampton Branch

People at the Core

From the beginning, Chelton Brown has been shaped by the people who worked there. Deborah Fitzhugh (now Allen) was the company’s first employee, later moving on to run her own business. Debbie Mineards (later Heeley) joined soon after and stayed for a number of years.

Her daughter, Grace Heeley, is now Assistant Manager in the lettings team, continuing her mother’s link to the company. Debbie sadly passed away in 2024 and was remembered with warmth and respect at the firm’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

In 1992, Raye Bamford became part of the team as client and office accounts manager. She retired in 2000, returned part-time in 2005, and remained until 2009. Raye was not only a trusted colleague but also one of Sali’s closest friends, remembered fondly following her passing in 2018. Her daughter Amanda also spent time working at Chelton Brown.

Chelton Brown, Northampton Branch.

Another key figure has been Anna Harris (now Hayman), who joined in the nineties and later returned after having her son, Joshua. Today she works full-time in accounts, while her son Josh Facer is Assistant Head of Property Management — an example of how the company has often become a place where one generation passes the torch to the next.

Long-serving staff such as Tracey Sample, Donna Copp, Christian Halls, and Marian Minter remain central to the business today. Others, like Sue Marlow and Vickie Copp, left at various points but later returned, a reflection of the loyalty and culture Chelton Brown has built.

Milestones of Growth

The early 2000s brought further change. In 2005, following the buyout of her partners, Sali formally established Chelton Brown Ltd. Just two years later, the business expanded west with the opening of a Daventry office in 2007. The acquisition of Scott Pinkham Lettings in 2009 further consolidated its position as a market leader.

A milestone: the Mayor opens Chelton Brown’s first Daventry office at 15 Market Square.

Growth has never been limited to lettings. In 2015, Chelton Brown launched a dedicated Sales division, which quickly developed under a partner-led model. By 2019, the sales arm had expanded significantly, complementing the company’s established reputation in lettings and property management.

Today, Chelton Brown manages more than 1,500 properties across Northamptonshire. Its services cover lettings, sales, block management, and property management, with clients ranging from first-time landlords to large estates.

Marking 50 Years

In 2024, Chelton Brown celebrated five decades in business with an event at Northampton Golf Club. The evening brought together current staff, retired colleagues, long-standing contractors, friends, and family. Stories were shared, milestones remembered, and absent friends honoured.

It was also an evening that marked a new stage in leadership. After more than thirty years at the head of the company, Sali Brown announced her retirement. The responsibility for guiding Chelton Brown into its next chapter now rests with her children, Edward and Tori.

Edward has stepped into the role of Managing Director, focusing on strategy and business development. Tori now leads the block management division, continuing to strengthen an area of growing demand. Both have long been part of the business and understand its values as well as its history.

As Edward noted during the anniversary event, Chelton Brown has always been defined by people — the staff who have built their careers there, the clients who rely on them, and the local community that has supported them. Tori added that growing up with the business has given them both a sense of responsibility for its future.

What Has Changed — and What Hasn’t

Much has changed since 1990, when Sali first set up her agency: the company now operates from two offices, employs over 35 staff, and has expanded into new services. Yet some things have remained constant. Chelton Brown has always placed emphasis on professionalism, on knowing the local market, and on treating clients and staff with fairness and respect.

Looking Ahead

From its earliest days to its 50th anniversary, Chelton Brown has grown through a combination of determination, adaptability, and continuity. Its history is defined not only by business milestones but also by the people whose careers, families, and friendships are woven into its story.

With Edward and Tori now leading the business, Chelton Brown is well placed to continue its role as a trusted name in Northamptonshire property — grounded in its past, but firmly focused on the future.