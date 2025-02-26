Chef who has dedicated last decade to making cooking accessible continues to build on success

A Northampton chef, who has dedicated the last decade to making cooking accessible to all, has continued to build on her success after an “incredible” past year.

Anita Chipalkatty is the founder of HobbyCooks Cookery School, in which she runs masterclasses, demonstrations, courses and supper clubs to share her knowledge and experience with others – particularly around Indian cuisine.

Having attended a number of esteemed food festivals over the years – as well as being the lead chef at Silverstone Food Festival a couple of years ago – Anita is proud of what she has built since the launch in 2013.

Entertaining and hosting for friends and family has always been an important part of Anita’s life, and food and travel are big points of inspiration for her.

“Last year was incredible and I engaged with many learners,” said Anita. “We introduced global cuisine and flavours of the Far East, which targeted learners interested in Vietnamese, Chinese and Malaysian food.”

HobbyCooks also focused on incorporating vegan, vegetarian and plant-based recipes, for those looking to change their diet and learn new skills.

It is Anita’s engagement, and her focus on simplifying authentic and traditional methods, which her attendees like most. They also do not need a fancy kitchen or equipment to replicate what they have learned at home.

Over the past decade, Anita is most proud that people have come to associate her name and business with learning how to cook traditionally – and she often receives phone calls from people thanking her for sessions.

When asked her favourite thing about being a business owner in Northampton, Anita spoke of her attendees’ interest in learning each food’s story. Whether it is the health benefits, why we use certain spices or how a dish came about, her attendees always ask insightful questions.

Anita believes it is her small class environment, which makes people feel less pressured and as though they are in their own kitchen, which her attendees enjoy most.

Looking to 2025, Anita looks forward to hosting an Indian cookery day for the 95th anniversary of the Rushden Women’s Institute and finalising the dates of a number of food festivals in her diary.

For more information on HobbyCooks, visit the business’ Facebook page here.