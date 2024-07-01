Chef to the stars joins Greedy Gordons pub company

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chef to the stars with an appetite for success is Steve Bott, who has cooked for many famous faces including royalty during his culinary career, before joining Greedy Gordons pub portfolio as its new executive chef.

The chef recently joined the successful culinary company, which owns several bespoke pubs and venues in Northamptonshire. Having cooked for countless celebrities during decades of experience in the hospitality sector, Steve’s latest prominent position will see him design the menus at all the Greedy Gordons locations, including The Red Lion in Cranford, The Pig & Waffle in Grafton Underwood, and The Snooty Fox in Lowick.

Richard Gordon, who manages the bespoke culinary collection of venues with business partner Sonya Harvey, said they were thrilled to have Steve join the successful company, with further growth of the business next on the menu.

Richard said: “Steve has a renowned reputation in the county, and it is great to have him onboard as our Executive Chef. He has designed and created our new menu at The Red Lion where the recent launch of our outdoor dining Kitchen Garden is proving phenomenally popular. We had hundreds of visitors attending on the opening weekend, it was amazing.

“We have lots of fantastic culinary collaborations and events we will be hosting at The Red Lion throughout the summer with Steve at the helm creating a fabulous feast of dishes for diners. The Kitchen Garden is perfect for alfresco dining and it’s ideal to showcase Steve’s sensational dishes. Steve is also bringing his culinary creativity to our other popular pubs and restaurants.”

Steve’s culinary credentials has seen him head up teams of chefs at multiple renowned restaurants and venues, as well as owning his own successful restaurants within the county.

Numerous famous faces have savoured Steve’s culinary creations when he worked at Langan’s, then part owned by actor Michael Caine, which attracted an array of Hollywood stars, before he made the move to another popular celebrity haunt, Quaglino’s, where he cooked for the royals and many stars of stage and screen.

Steve’s successfully soared throughout his hospitality career having started off washing dishes in a small Northamptonshire village pub at the age of 14 before landing his first professional position in London working at the world famous Langan’s Brasserie.

He said: “Langan’s was a great place to learn - you had to speed up as you were making meals for 400 people a night. The paparazzi were always waiting outside because of all the celebrities who dined there regularly.

“When I worked at Quaglino’s we’d have a thousand people a day dining. It was always full of famous people including Princess Diana and during my career I’ve cooked for the Queen Mother, Tom Cruise, Steve Martin and many more famous faces.”

The father-of-two, who has owned and worked at many esteemed establishments in the county, is delighted to be back in his native Northamptonshire and is relishing his new Executive Chef role with Greedy Gordons.

He added: “The position is very varied, much like the menus I am creating at our different venues – it is a challenge but I am really enjoying it.