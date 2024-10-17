Chef from Northampton in line for honours at national curry awards in London
Abdul Hye, a chef at Saffron in Castilian Street, Northampton, is aiming to be named the East Midlands region’s ‘King of Spice’ at the Bangladesh Caterers Association Curry Chef of the Year competition.
Abdul, who has worked at Saffron for the past decade, said: “It is a real honour to be representing Northampton and I hope I can do the town proud. I will be up against some of the finest chefs in our industry but I’m confident I have what it takes to succeed.”
The winner will be announced at the prestigious Bangladesh Caterers Association Awards 2024, taking place at the InterContinental London at The O2 on Monday, 28 October with an anticipated audience of around 1,200 guests.
BCA Awards convener Atik Rahman BEM, said: “The talents of British curry chefs are revered around the world. These awards are a celebration of excellence, where we honour the passion, creativity and hard work that make our industry truly extraordinary.”
The Bangladesh Caterers Association was set up in 1960 and represents 12,000 restaurateurs across the UK. For more details on the competition and the association visit www.bca1960.com