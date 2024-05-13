Chef celebrates 10 years of service with Brampton View Care Home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A chef at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton has received a prestigious 10 Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 10 years.

Marta, now second chef started at Barchester in 2014 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Marta has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

