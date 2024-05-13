Chef celebrates 10 years of service with Brampton View Care Home
Marta, now second chef started at Barchester in 2014 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.
Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Marta has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”
Mo Masedi, General Manager of Brampton View Care Home said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Marta. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Brampton View when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Marta!”