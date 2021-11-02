The TV star has a reported net worth of £700,000.

Popular TV antiques expert Charles Hanson is heading to Northamptonshire to uncover auction treasures.

Charles, who is a regular on shows like Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip, will be at Kelmarsh Hall on Tuesday, November 16 from 11am-2pm.

The TV personality will be offering free valuations and assessing general antiques and collectables. He is also keen to cast an eye over any Chinese or Oriental objects people may have tucked away at home.

Even a damaged item can be highly valued for the right buyer

Hanson, who is the owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: “Chinese porcelain and Oriental works of art are achieving astonishing prices at auction but often people have no idea they own a valuable piece.

“Hansons recently sold a damaged Chinese vase for £40,000 and its owner, who inherited it, had no idea it was worth tens of thousands of pounds. I spotted it by chance on her glass cabinet.

“She was taken aback as someone claiming to be an Asian specialist had told her it was worthless due to repairs. A 5cm by 8cm semi-circular section of the rim had been broken and re-glued and it had a long, arcing 27cm crack across it.”

However, the Chinese vase bore a Jiaqing mark, dated 1796-1820, making it around 200 years old. It entered Hansons’ October Fine Art sale with a guide price of £10,000-£15,000 but soared to £40,000. The total paid with buyer’s premium was £55,595. It’s now heading back to China.

Who can guess what treasures people have unknowingly stashed away?

Hanson added: “Time and again I come across items like this which sell for life-changing amounts and I hope I can do the same at Kelmarsh Hall.

“If you’ve always wondered what that antique or collectable might be worth and are considering selling, pop to see me. I just might make your day.”

Items can be consigned to auction at the event and entered into a wide arrange of specialist and general sales at Hansons.