Charity Tuesdays are back

Serviced office hub Vulcan Works will support three Northamptonshire charities this summer by repeating its weekly fundraising initiative.

Last year in July and August, the town centre workspace launched Charity Tuesdays, offering free hotdesking in its coworking space every Tuesday, in exchange for a nominal charity donation, raising hundreds of pounds for Cynthia Spencer Hospice and the Northamptonshire Community Foundations’ Family Food Aid Appeal.

This year, Charity Tuesdays will see Vulcan Works provide free coworking for a financial pledge to three new local worthwhile causes.

There is no minimum suggested contribution, it can be any amount in cash.

(L-R) Sian Richardson, Gail Haddon and Garrick Hurter of Vulcan Works with just some of the donations for Baby Basics Northampton

First up in June is Baby Basics Northampton, a volunteer-led charity dedicated to supporting new parents and newborns in vulnerable situations.

The charity provides Moses baskets filled with essential items to mothers and families who are struggling to cope with the financial and practical challenges of caring for a new baby. By offering much-needed essentials and equipment, Baby Basics helps those who are unable to afford these crucial items on their own.

Anyone who wishes to donate in exchange for coworking space can either give money or baby items in good condition such as moses baskets and sheets, blankets, towels, baby clothing (newborn to three months), soft toys, non electrical sterilisers, nappies, baby wipes, or baby toiletries.

Donations for mothers including toiletries, breast pads, sanitary towels and boxes of chocolates would also be greatly appreciated.

Baby Basics Northampton cannot accept large items such as cots, prams, or car seats, as well as used or out-of-date items.

The charity of choice for July is Breast Friends, who work closely with consultants and staff in both Northamptonshire hospitals to provide support for breast cancer patients in the form of gift bags, monthly and fortnightly coffee mornings and evenings, a choir, sewing group, gardening group, weekly Pilates and exercise classes, swimming trips, canal trips, and bookclub.

Donations for Breast Friends can either be monetary or via their Amazon wish list

Finally, in August, Vulcan Works will be supporting The Lowdown, a charity which offers a caring environment where Northamptonshire’s young people are always supported on their journey towards positive emotional health and wellbeing.

They will be providing both a money charity box and QR code for their online giving page

Vulcan Works, which can be found in the Cultural Quarter area of Northampton, offers lettable office space, workshops, meeting rooms and coworking spaces, as well as holding a range of business support events.

The innovative and creative community is a great place to hotdesk and Vulcan Works offers a Coworking Membership which is perfect for parents looking for a less chaotic working environment during school holidays!

Coworking Membership costs just £30 + VAT per month with two days of coworking a month included (£12 a day thereafter), and members also receive access to business support and discounted meeting room hire. Ad-hoc drop in coworking starts at £17 + VAT per day and all coworking includes unlimited tea and coffee and free complimentary WiFi.

Centre manager Garrick Hurter said: “It is fantastic to bring back our popular Charity Tuesdays initiative in support of local community causes. Baby Basics Northampton, Breast Friends and The Lowdown are all hugely deserving charities doing incredible work in our town and we are glad to be able to show our gratitude to them in this way.

“Anyone can use our coworking space and we are very proud of the inclusive and welcoming community we have built here at Vulcan Works. I urge local entrepreneurs to pop in one Tuesday and see for themselves while making a donation that will really make a difference.”

To find out more about Vulcan Works or request a show around, email [email protected] or visit vulcanworks.co.uk.

For more information about Breast Friends visit https://breastfriendsnorthampton.org/how-to-donate/

For more details on Baby Basics Northampton visit https://baby-basics.org.uk/centre/northampton

To find out more about The Lowdown visit https://thelowdown.info/donate/