Charity to honour inspirational student from Northampton at Awards Ceremony
The Student Social Mobility Awards were created to celebrate the outstanding achievements of undergraduates from lower socio-economic backgrounds, and to celebrate the incredible work being done by individuals and organisations to transform social mobility in the UK.
As the first in her family to attend university, Habon had to independently learn how to navigate and manage university life. Alongside her studies, Habon has been heavily involved in humanitarian work, coordinating aid efforts to distribute PPE equipment to those affected by earthquakes in Turkey and volunteering with the UNHCR in Djibouti.
When asked how growing up in Northampton impacted her journey, Habon shared:
“Living in a town like Northampton, which has areas of both affluence and deprivation, gave me a firsthand understanding of the disparities that exist within society. It heightened my awareness of socio-economic inequalities and motivated me to seek ways to address them, particularly in the realm of public health and community service.”
This awareness, paired with encouragement from her family, drove Habon to not give up on her dreams.
“Despite the challenges associated with growing up in a lower socio-economic area, such as limited access to educational resources and extracurricular opportunities, I was fortunate to have supportive family and mentors who instilled in me the value of education and hard work. Their encouragement fueled my determination to excel academically and pursue my aspirations, despite the obstacles I faced.”
Habon urges those from similar backgrounds to not allow their socio-economic background limit them:
“Take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way, whether it's academic, extracurricular, or career-related. These experiences not only broaden your horizons but also help you develop valuable skills and connections that can shape your future.”
The award-winning social mobility charity upReach, which organises the awards, currently provides personalised 1-to-1 support to 3,000 students from across the UK - including over 150 from the East Midlands.
With the support of social mobility charities, Habon’s confidence in her studies and future career flourished. Speaking about the support she received from upReach, Habon said: “Without the support of upReach, my university journey would have been vastly different. upReach helped me access opportunities that I may not have otherwise been aware of, such as internships, networking events, and graduate schemes.”
Nick Bent, CEO of upReach comments: “Amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis and the approaching general election, events like the Student Social Mobility Awards take on even greater significance. These awards illuminate the journeys of those who, despite times of economic adversity, have triumphed over significant obstacles to succeed. Their stories serve as invaluable inspiration for their peers and future generations at a time when this is sorely needed. It is an honour to be able to celebrate and uplift the individuals and organisations dedicated to improving social mobility throughout the UK”
The 2024 awards have been generously supported by Platinum Partner Bank of America; Gold Sponsors FactSet and Slaughter and May; Silver Sponsor Royal Academy of Engineering and Bronze Sponsors ICG, G-Research and A&O Shearman, taking place at Mansion house in London on July 18th.
