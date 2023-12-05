Charity for disadvantaged children supported by Amazon donation

A charity that supports disadvantaged children has received a £1,000 donation of toys from Amazon in Daventry.

The donation went to KidsOut, a charity which supports children who have experienced domestic abuse.

A team of volunteers from Amazon’s Daventry fulfilment centre also visited the charity to write 100 personalised tags on the toys, as Christmas presents for some of the children it supports. Some of the toys included board games, craft sets and a cuddly toy to call their own.

Josh Vause, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, said:

“We’re pleased to support KidsOut with this donation. Our team of volunteers had a great time helping with the Christmas tags. We are proud to be a part of making sure these children experience what it is like to just be a child.”

Samantha Johnson from KidsOut added: