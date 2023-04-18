Charity champions at Panther Logistics in Northamptonshire raises thousands for children's charity

Panther Logistics fundraising efforts proved to be a runaway success as team members clocked up the running miles to help raise thousands of pounds for the company’s corporate charity, Over The Wall Children’s Charity.

Members of the Panther team were pounding the pavements of the capital as they participated in the recent London Landmarks Half Marathon to raise more than £5,000 for the charity.

The big-hearted team members who completed the fitness charity challenge included Gary McKelvey, Vice President Global Home Delivery Operations AIT Worldwide Logistics, who was joined by fellow fundraising runners, Ryan Mitchell, Operations Manager, James Langer, Business Development Manager and Vicki Barber, Head of People and Engagement.

Pictured from left to right: Vice President Global Home Delivery Operations AIT Worldwide Logistics Gary McKelvey with Vicki Barber, Head of People and Engagement, Ryan Mitchell, Operations Manager and Business Development Manager James Langer.

Their energetic efforts are part of the company’s continuing support for the charity Over The Wall, which provides free activity camps for seriously ill or disabled children and their families at several sites in the UK. Through its Camp in the Cloud the charity also provides online camps for young people that are unable to attend camps in person.

Gary McKelvey said: “Completing the London Landmarks Half Marathon is a great achievement for myself and the Panther colleagues who joined me on the day. However the bigger achievement was the money raised for our chosen charity partner, Over The Wall, which will go a long way in supporting their amazing work for children and young people with health challenges and disabilities."

The Panther team smashed their original fundraising target total by thousands and raised £5,370 in donations of support.

Christopher Pitts, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Over The Wall, added: “Panther Group have once again been incredible in their fundraising efforts for Over The Wall, taking on the London Landmarks Half Marathon and raising over £5,000 between the 4 runners.