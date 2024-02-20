Charity banks a £3,000 donation from homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Established in 1994, Daylight Centre Fellowship has been serving its community for 30 years by preparing adults impacted by homelessness, poverty, and social exclusion for a healthier, happier, independent, and purposeful future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity plan to use the funding from the leading homebuilder to help support its foodbank which serves thousands of individuals, families, and children throughout the year.

DWSM - SGB-27664 - Staff from the Daylight Centre Fellowship receiving their cheque from David Wilso

Carina Fisher, CEO at Daylight Centre Fellowship, said: “Food poverty is sadly prevalent and very much a part of day-to-day life for many households. This donation from David Wilson Homes will support the costs of running our foodbank and those that find themselves in the position of having to reach out for support.

“Most of the grants and donations we receive are restricted funds, which means they must be spent against specific costs or projects. This type of donation means we can spend it where it is needed the most.

“David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund scheme is a great initiative and every organisation should have this sort of scheme. It really makes you a part of something great and places you firmly in the heart of the communities around you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On behalf of the Daylight Centre Fellowship and our service users, we would like to thank David Wilson Homes and all the staff for their support, we appreciate it more than we can convey in words.”

DWSM - SGB-27677 - Staff from the Daylight Centre Fellowship inside their Wellingborough foodbank

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build and were delighted to be able to offer Daylight Centre Fellowship a donation to support the fantastic work it does.

“We have witnessed how the charity, despite the effects of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, has continued to provide vital services which vulnerable members of the community rely on.”