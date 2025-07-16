Charitable trust donates to Wellbeing @ Cynthia supporting palliative care programs in Northamptonshire

A charitable trust has donated £2,500 to the wellbeing service at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, to help support patients with life-limiting conditions in Northamptonshire to live life to the full.

The Thomas and Rosemary Greenhalgh Charitable Trust has gifted the money to Wellbeing @ Cynthia, which offers a variety of programmes to help palliative patients to maintain their physical functionality and retain their independence for as long as possible.

Wellbeing @ Cynthia is available for patients living in Northamptonshire aged 18 or over who are living with life limiting conditions including cancer, rapidly progressive neurological conditions such as Motor Neurone Disease, and advanced respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

The programmes focus on education and self-management of symptoms, exercise groups, physiotherapy sessions and support groups, as well as activities, relaxation sessions and wellbeing walks.

The service also provides social and peer support with emotional distress and low mood, enabling patients to gain strength from people who may have had similar experiences.

Richard, Glasspool, Service Manager for Specialist Palliative Care, said: “Our service is led by expert therapists who provide patients with the best opportunity to identify their own goals and wishes for their care. Our aim is to jointly work together to create a plan of how to achieve these goals. This may be through attending group sessions we run, individual sessions or referral on to other services.

"As a charitable organisation we are always very grateful for the support we receive, as this allows us to continue to provide a first-class service for more patients at a time when they need us most. This gift will help our therapists and staff deliver essential care and support to our patients. We are immensely thankful to The Thomas and Rosemary Greenhalgh Charitable Trust for this donation."

For more information about Wellbeing @ Cynthia, visit www.cynthiaspencer.org.uk/wellbeing