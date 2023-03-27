Chance to dream becomes reality - Northamptonshire community garden celebrates lottery funding

A Northamptonshire business centred around a community garden concept that “grows people” is celebrating after receiving a National Lottery award from the National Lottery Community Fund.

“Sol Haven”, run by Sammuel Yisrael and Natasha Caton in Moulton, hosts wellbeing projects, particularly for people who have experienced hardship and has delivered wellbeing events to over 500 people, including many vulnerable and homeless individuals.

Last year, after receiving commendation as “Points of Light” in parliament and a letter from the prime minister for their tireless work and impact, they also began to roll out these “Ploughing The Mind” workshops and projects to SMEs.

Pictured are the co-founders, Sammuel Yisrael and Natasha "The Loving Chef" Caton.

This sees employers and employers spending time at the garden with the Sol Haven team and their specialist consultants to work on wellbeing within the workplace.

Now, with the latest funding, Sol Haven will be able to treble the size and scale of their work, which co-founder Sammuel Yisrael will make a significant impact to many more people.

‘It is wonderful news that we have received this incredible support from the National Lottery Community Fund,’ explains Sammuel.

‘The work we do has the power to create and sustain incredibly positive change in people, whether they are signposted to us from health professionals and counsellors or visiting us as part of a corporate wellbeing day. We’d be honoured to welcome enquiries from any businesses that are exploring their wellness strategies and delighted to create a bespoke experience for them.’

‘Of course, this positive change cannot be achieved without a high class team and matching resources, all of which takes time and money. The funding will not only make a big difference to us as a business but to many more people who can hopefully now come and visit us to explore our concept as a “community garden where people grow”.