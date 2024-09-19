Chalfont Coaches switch to Flix

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Northampton family-run and owned business has over 30 years of experience operating long-distance express services, and says ‘the future is FlixBus’.

Global coach brand FlixBus is announcing a new partnership with Chalfont Coaches (Northampton), with services starting later this month (September).

The Northampton family-run and owned business has over 30 years of experience operating long-distance express services, and says ‘the future is FlixBus’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andreas Schorling, Managing Director of FlixBus UK said: “FlixBus is bringing optimism to the industry, and the market has responded, seeing FlixBus as the best option in long-distance coach travel. We are delighted to welcome an operator of this experience and quality onto our network, as they deserve the healthy, rapid growth we can achieve together.”

Vera Shears, operations manager at Chalfont Northampton

The Northampton-based business will move to FlixBus this month with four green branded Scania Touringvehicles, serving cities including London, Leicester, Nottingham and Manchester.

Eight more Chalfont vehicles are set to join the FlixBus network in 2025, with routes to be announced closer to the launch date.

Alongside express services, Chalfont offers private hire and school transport for the Northamptonshire area and has been for over a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Loombes, Operations Manager for Chalfont Coaches said: “We have decades of experience but remain hungry for growth, so we want to contribute to revolutionising the industry with FlixBus. This is a brand new chapter for our business and a move we all agreed on as a family. We of course did not take the decision lightly but it was obvious to us that FlixBus will become the largest coach network in the country.

“We already feel like we have a genuine partnership and have committed to expanding together in 2025.”

Jack, who passed his CPC exam at just 20 years old, says Chalfont is actively recruiting drivers to work on the FlixBus services.

“Experienced operators are seeking us out as the express network of choice because they can see the success and growth that follows from our forward-looking approach and positive energy. Growing with our partners has always been our mission, and we are excited to work with Chalfont to deliver excellent service for our passengers,” concluded Schorling.