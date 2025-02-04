Ceramic Tile Distributors (CTD) announces relocation to new state-of-the-art facility at Northampton Prologis Park
Now part of Topps Group under Tiles4less Limited, the company will move from its current site in Kings Norton, Birmingham, to a newly refurbished 65,000 sq. ft. facility at Northampton Prologis Park, Pineham, set to open in mid-February.
This strategic move marks a new chapter for CTD, enhancing operational efficiency and creating space for future growth. Designed to support its retail trade centres, housebuilders, and architectural sales sectors, the facility will strengthen CTD’s position in the industry and drive long-term success.
With improved transport links, tailored warehouse facilities, increased racking capacity, and modern office spaces, this move will enable CTD to deliver even better service to its customers. Brian Linnington, General Manager at CTD, explains:
“The team at CTD is very pleased to be taking the next step in our journey by opening a new, larger, and more efficient warehouse. This will help us build the business and more effectively support our customers, ensuring excellent service is at the heart of everything we do.”
The state-of-the-art facility at Northampton Prologis Park signifies future intentions and strengthens CTD’s capabilities to support customers with future-proof logistics, faster delivery times, and a broader selection of high-quality products.
CTD has been a trusted partner for the tiling trade for over 50 years, known for its expertise, exceptional service, and extensive product selection. This relocation underscores the company’s commitment to ensuring a bright future for both its customers and employees.