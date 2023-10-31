Central Foods helps entertainment venue with seat refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Central Foods sponsored the local theatre and entertainment venue earlier this year as part of its support for the community.

Now the company is investing a further £500 by funding the refurbishment of five seats in the main auditorium of the Derngate theatre at the multi-award winning arts and entertainment venue.

Managing director of Central Foods, Gordon Lauder, said: “We were delighted to become a Business Club member at Royal & Derngate earlier this year. It’s a very important arts and entertainment facility for Northampton and the surrounding area.

“Now the team at Central Foods is very pleased to further support Royal & Derngate by helping with its seat refurbishment programme which is improving the customer experience at the venue.”

Chris Smith, Development Manager at Royal & Derngate, added: “As a funded Arts organisation, we are very reliant on the generosity of our local business partnerships. As one of the region’s leading entertainment centres we are keen to ensure we continue to inspire theatre goers for the next 40 years and we are grateful to the team at Central Foods who also share our ambition.”

Central Foods, based at Collingtree near Northampton, is one of the UK’s leading frozen food distributors. The company was founded more than 25 years ago and is a catering partner across the whole food service sector, supplying to hotels, restaurants, bars, universities, schools, pubs, care homes, garden centres, leisure outlets and more. It currently sells to over 180 independent wholesalers, as well as larger national and regional wholesalers.

