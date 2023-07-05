Celebrating the success of Silverstone Soccer 2023 and expressing our gratitude

We are overjoyed to share the successful wrap-up of our fourth Silverstone Soccer charity event. This year, we managed to raise a remarkable £2365.50, a feat that would not have been possible without the overwhelming support from our community. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all participants, donors, and supporters. Your generosity and enthusiasm have truly made a difference.

Silverstone Soccer, which started as a modest initiative to unite local businesses in a friendly football match for a good cause, has evolved into a much-anticipated event on the local business calendar. It has drawn teams from all over Northamptonshire and beyond. However, the core of Silverstone Soccer remains the cause it champions: Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice has a long-standing history of offering indispensable support to individuals grappling with incurable illnesses, their caregivers, and those mourning the loss of a loved one. The hospice serves as a pillar of hope and solace for many in our community, providing a spectrum of services from emotional and spiritual care to practical guidance and support.

Silverstone Soccer 2023

The hospice's devoted clinical team, which needs £4.4 million annually to provide its services, works relentlessly to ensure that patients and their families receive the care they deserve. Funds raised through events like Silverstone Soccer play a pivotal role in facilitating this.

This year, the funds we raised will directly contribute to the hospice's services, ensuring they can persist in offering their crucial support to those who need it most. We take pride in supporting Cynthia Spencer Hospice, a charity that holds a special place in our hearts and has impacted many lives within the Silverstone team.

The event day was brimming with camaraderie, competition, and community spirit. Teams from various businesses showcased their football prowess, cheered each other on, and, most importantly, united for a common cause. The atmosphere was electrifying, with everyone from players to spectators fully immersed in the event's spirit.

Besides the football tournament, we also held a grand raffle with impressive prizes. The thrill of the draw added an extra layer of enjoyment to the day, and we were delighted to see the winners' reactions to their prizes.

Reflecting on the success of Silverstone Soccer 2023, we are reminded of the power of community and the impact we can make when we unite. We eagerly look forward to next year's event and hope to see you there.