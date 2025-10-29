Celebrating Northampton in workspace art display

The work of four talented local artists is being celebrated in the new dedicated desk space at Northampton’s Vulcan Works.

The showcase, simply titled ‘Northampton’ and displayed in the innovative hub’s recently opened third dedicated desk area, focuses on all the unique and wonderful guises of the town.

It is the result of a community wide contest, in which artists were invited to enter their favourite works that represented Northampton, in any medium.

The successful entrants – James Warren, Sarah Lyne, Teresa Loney and Katie Barker – now have their work hung in the exhibition.

Centre manager Garrick Hurter with some of the art on display.

James, of James Warren Photography, has three pieces in the show - a depiction of Oliver’s Bakery in Kingsley Park Parade, the May sun on Carlsberg and The Nene, Northampton, and The Italian Shop in Ashburnham Road.

Sarah won a place in the showcase with a stunning picture of the Guildhall.

Katie’s piece, This is Northampton, is a junk-journal inspired artwork, a modern form of layered collage that mixes vintage ephemera and handwritten elements.

The piece combines historic postcard script with modern calligraphy, and it weaves together landmarks, heritage and memories to reflect Northampton’s unique story.

Teresa’s oil painting was based on a chance photograph taken last year. She said: “I’m really thrilled that my painting has been chosen as one of three pieces of local art to be displayed in The Vulcan Works’ dedicated desk space, in Guildhall Road.

“It’s called Street Life and its oil on canvas. It’s inspired by a photo I took last winter of a beautiful sunset over a rainy St Giles Street.”

The new dedicated desk space has opened following the popularity of the first two areas at Vulcan Works which allow entrepreneurs to rent a desk for unlimited coworking within a creative, innovative and inclusive business community.

Dedicated desk members also benefit from 24-hour access to the workspace, business support and invites to community networking events, superfast WiFi and unlimited tea and coffee.

Centre manager Garrick Hurter said: “The talent in our town is incredible and it is a privilege to be able to showcase some of these fantastic artists. James, Teresa, Katie and Sarah have provided us with an impressive exhibition, which we thought would be a wonderful way to brighten up our new dedicated desk space for our clients, as well as continue to celebrate our town and all its potential.”

For more information about Vulcan Works visit www.vulcanworks.co.uk