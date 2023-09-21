Celebrate National Manufacturing Day on 28 September with a Factory Tour at igus UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In association with Make UK, Paradise has pledged to support the opening of factory doors on National Manufacturing Day to share insights into manufacturing technology solutions.

As we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of technology and innovation, it's crucial to remember the backbone of our local economy: the manufacturing industry. On National Manufacturing Day, 28 September 2023, Paradise Computing invites you to join us for an exclusive Factory Tour at igus UK, based in Brackmills, Northampton.

Why Support Local Industry?

Smart Manufacturing in Northampton

Manufacturing is not just about producing goods; it's about producing value, jobs, and sustainable growth for our community. By supporting local manufacturers, we're investing in the future of Northamptonshire. We're fostering an environment where businesses can thrive, innovate, and contribute to the local economy.

The Power of Sharing Best Practice

Sharing best practices is not just a buzzword; it's a necessity. In an industry as dynamic as manufacturing, staying ahead means continuously learning and adapting. Our Factory Tour at igus UK offers a unique platform for professionals to exchange insights, discuss challenges, and discover solutions. It's about creating a local business support network—an 'eco-system'—that benefits us all.

Meet Fellow Professionals

Networking is the lifeblood of any industry, and manufacturing is no exception. The Factory Tour provides an invaluable opportunity to meet and collaborate with a diverse group of professionals. From academics and accountants to distributors and industry forum representatives, the event invites a rich tapestry of expertise and experience.

Your Digital Journey with Paradise Computing

With over three decades of experience, Paradise Computing is your trusted partner in IT solutions. Our specialist expertise in Manufacturing & Distribution software solutions makes us the ideal host for this event. We're passionate problem solvers, committed to adding value to our clients and our community.

Don't Miss Out!

The Factory Tour at igus UK is more than an event; it's an experience. It's an invitation to be part of something bigger—to contribute to the growth and innovation of our local manufacturing industry. So, mark your calendars and join us in celebrating National Manufacturing Day!

For more details and to register for this free breakfast event, visit Paradise Computing Event Page

About igus UK

igus UK is a leading innovator in the field of motion plastics, specialising in products and solutions that enhance efficiency and reduce costs in moving applications. From energy chains to polymer bearings, igus UK offers a wide range of high-performance components designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern manufacturing environments. Their commitment to quality and sustainability makes them an ideal venue for our Factory Tour, offering attendees a first-hand look at cutting-edge manufacturing technologies.