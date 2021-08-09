Caught on camera - jogger snaps the abandoned trolleys of Daventry

Looking like a quirky modern art installation, the pictures were taken by Pete Hemmings-Bagguley.

He told the Gusher: "When I'm out running or walking the dogs I mentioned to my wife about how many trolleys are around Daventry.

"I started to send her a picture of each one and it's turned into a bit of a thing."

If you do spot a runaway trolley in the district, you can report it on www.daventrydc.gov.uk

A spokesman for West Northamptonshire Council said: "We then send the report to the relevant supermarket so they can collect, as it is ultimately their property and therefore their responsibility."

'Trolleyspotter' Pete, who lives in Daventy, will keep continue to keep up his new latest hobby.

"Obviously, it is an issue, but seeing the trolleys does amuse me," he added.

"Now people think I'm some sort of trolley spotting weirdo!"

Got any more trolleys to add to our Trolleyspotting files? Email [email protected]

1. One too many.

2. Well trolleyed.

3. This isn't the trolley park.