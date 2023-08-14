Catesby Tunnel Officially Receives VCA Europe Certification for WLTP Coastdown Testing Requirements

VCA Europe provide leading type approval testing and inspection services to EU and UNECE standards. The Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) replaced the NEDC test procedure for establishing the official Fuel Consumption and CO2 emissions of all new cars. As an accredited facility, Catesby Tunnel now offers the ideal location for OEMs to conduct coastdown testing to WLTP standards.

Unlike outdoor testing facilities, the indoor nature of Catesby tunnel means customers do not need to wait for preferable weather conditions, as there is no wind and no rain all year round. On top of this other environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity remain extremely stable, throughout the whole year, improving repeatability and minimising the need for additional test repeats to meet the standards.

The controlled environmental conditions combined with an extremely smooth surface (+/- 3mm of being planar) means the repeatability of data gathered in the tunnel is unrivalled. This news is exciting for British-based OEMs in particular, as it removes the need to ship cars overseas, reduced costs and providing a fast turnaround.

“To be able to now conduct certification testing, in addition to the R&D already being undertaken in Catesby Tunnel, is very exciting. The tunnel is moving towards becoming a new standard for physical testing and getting certification from the VCA is another stamp of approval. What’s so fantastic about Catesby Tunnel is that testing can be completed at any time of the year in consistent conditions.” Jon Paton, Group Leader Catesby Projects.