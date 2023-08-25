Catesby Projects to host open day at Catesby Tunnel vehicle testing facility

The free-to-attend event for industry professionals follows the Industry Day hosted back in 2021 to celebrate the tunnel’s opening. Since then the tunnel has undergone many exciting upgrades and improvements, so the team look forward to welcoming guests.

The day will be split into four identical two-hour sessions involving an introductory presentation form Managing Director Rob Lewis, refreshments, exhibitions from industry leading service providers, a live vehicle demonstration and a guided driven tour of the tunnel. Confirmed exhibitors include JRM, Evolution Measurement, Bramble and Catesby Projects with more set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Almost two years on from our initial Launch Event, we are really excited to be opening our doors to industry professionals once again. In that time, we have been very busy and played host to some really interesting tests at the tunnel, however there are still plenty of people yet to see the facility in the flesh, so we are looking forward to showing them around.” – Jon Paton, Group Leader.

undefined

“We’re elevating the event this time around.” Adds Sales and Marketing Coordinator Charlie Smith. “We have some industry leading service providers exhibiting with us and there will also be live vehicle demonstrations. Uptake has been really positive and we can’t wait to welcome people on the 4th October.”

Originally completed in 1897 Catesby Tunnel was in use as a railway tunnel until 1966. In 2013 work began to transform the disused tunnel into the state-of-the-art facility it is now. The tunnel is a totally unique vehicle testing facility, boasting 2.7km of incredibly smooth Tarmac and repeatable environmental conditions all year round.