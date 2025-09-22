Castle Coachworks EV Apprentice crowned Apprentice of the Year in the Greener Bodyshop Awards

What are the NBRA Greener Bodyshop Awards?

The National Body Repair Association (NBRA) is the only not-for-profit trade association for vehicle collision repairers in the UK. With the shift towards the production of Electric Vehicles and zero emissions targets:

“The awards were introduced to showcase the collision repair industry’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, and recognise those businesses who have delivered exceptional green practices.

According to the NBRA, the stakes were even higher this year with a record number of businesses entering into the competition.

Who is Nads, and what is her story?

Pursuing her interest in vehicle repair, in June 2023 Nads (Nadeszna Jubber) attended a week’s work experience at Castle Coachworks manufacturer-approved bodyshop whilst studying for her Level 2 Light Vehicle Repair Maintenance course at Northampton College. During this time, she proactively enquired about any paid apprenticeships we might have in the pipeline. Based on her enthusiasm and skill set, Castle jumped at the opportunity to take her on board. Following a successful preliminary test to assess her ability, she seized the opportunity to be enrolled as a Tesla apprentice on the Skillnet MET Apprenticeship Programme in January 2024.

What has she learned about EV repair?

Through her apprenticeship, Nads has gained the Level 3 Award in Automotive Refrigerant Handling, the Level 3 Award in Electric/Hybrid Vehicle System Repair and Replacement, and Level 3 Vehicle Damage Mechanical, Electrical, and Trim (MET)

Nads recently completed her final practical assessment at Skillnet in Daventry in May 2025, where she had to demonstrate her capability and understanding of the correct methodology in the following areas:

– Advanced Driver Assistance Systems – She had to be able to identify a fault within the ADAS functionality, correct this fault, and calibrate a Camera or Radar used for AEB and ADAS features.

– Diagnose and Rectify Electrical Faults with an HV Vehicle – She had to be able to demonstrate her knowledge and use of diagnostic equipment for pre/post repair activities such as placing an HV vehicle into a safe mode and removing and refitting a key safety mechanical unit. Diagnose and rectify an open circuit or high resistance in the circuit to either an ABS system, headlamp, locking system, window, or ICE, and be able to measure the current draw in the circuit.

– Know how to place a Hybrid or Electric vehicle in a safe mode, wake up, and ensure fit for purpose.

– Removing and refitting safety-related Mechanical, Electrical, and Trim components – Suspension, Steering, Brakes, and SRS components

At the end of June 2025, she received the exciting news that she had successfully passed this practical with flying colours and completed her apprenticeship, and is awaiting the arrival of her certificates.

Inspiring Future Generations

Bodyshop Manager Stuart White explains why this recognition is so important not only for Nads but for the future generations of repairers.

To meet the needs of an increasingly sophisticated workplace and ever evolving technologies, Castle have always sought to expand our skillset by employing apprentices alongside our highly trained team. By fostering the next generation of repairers and supporting them through their studies, offering hands on workplace based learning, we can help them hone their skills and channel their talent to guarantee high standards of workmanship long into the future.

Nads provides an excellent case study for this and an excellent example to her peers and others looking to get into the industry. As her experience and knowledge have grown through her apprenticeship, she has become an increasingly valuable asset and member of the bodyshop team. She is an absolute pleasure to work with and thoroughly deserves the recognition of this award.”

The future looks electric!

And her journey does not stop here! Nads is looking to hone her skills still further by expanding her knowledge of the latest models of EV and Hybrid vehicles through different brand training programmes. She shared her words of gratitude and encouragement for her peers.

“I was lost for words when they announced my name. I could not quite believe that I had won. I am very grateful for the nomination and recognition. I would encourage anyone interested in the industry to find out about apprenticship oppotunities.

