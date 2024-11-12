Castle Coachworks celebrate 30th Anniversary in business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Longstanding Northampton based accident repair centre and auto body shop Castle Coachwork have reached their 30th anniversary.

A company, that started from humble beginnings, over the decades they have continually grown over the years, from an insurance approved body shop to a manufacturer-approved repair centre for a number of premium brands including Mercedes Benz and more recently Tesla. The company’s founding Directors reflect on their journey and continued success.

In its infancy, the company first started out as B&E Autocare by the now Business Development Director Brian Lennon and was located in a garage at the bottom of his sister (now Finance Director) Rita Lennon’s garden. Taking the leap to invest in her brother, Rita came on board in 1994 and the workshop relocated to its first proper HQ in Brockton Street Kingsthorpe where they rebranded as Castle Coachworks. Twelve months later, the company’s third Director, Darren Browne, and former body shop manager of the company Castle Coachworks took over joined the team.

Looking to expand from insurance-based repair work to become an authorised bodyshop, the company moved to its current home in the Kings Heath industrial estate in 2006. Brian Lennon recounts this stage of the business’s journey.

Image from the Chronicle and Echo news story when the company became Mercedes Benz approved in 2006

“Castle is proudly built on our quality reputation and traditional values. Over the years our vehicle repair business has grown from strength to strength. We have always aimed to stay at the forefront of our industry and move with the times. When we first took the leap into the manufacturer-approved sector, I distinctly recall Darren saying that he would pay for me to go on holiday to Spain if we passed the audit process! Whilst I am still waiting on the holiday, we became approved for Mercedes-Benz the same year we relocated to Kings Heath. As a result of passing this first audit, we sought out and achieved brand approvals for Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, Volkswagen Group, and most recently EV brand Tesla”

Further investment at the strategic level in the company came with the addition of the company’s fourth Director John Strowbridge. In late 2019, the wheels were put in motion to drive a significant expansion phase. A new 10,000ft2 premises was bought and renovated alongside the existing 24,000ft2 workshop. Whilst the focus and new direction for the business changed with the arrival of Covid, the new facility has added significant value to the company. Finance Director Rita Lennon explains.

“Like many companies, none of us could anticipate the arrival of the Coronavirus and how it would affect our business. Our new premises located Unit 1 was somewhat repurposed and became a real asset to helping us return to work safely. Throughout this time, in addition to housing our accounts department offices and boardroom, it was used as a drop-off and collection point, facilitating social distancing and helping us to protect our workforce and customers alike.

Responding to the demand from the bodyshops’ existing corporate clients for first-class mechanical vehicle repairs and servicing, we used this premises to start a sister company, an MOT test centre, service and mechanical repair shop, Castle Vehicle Servicing in 2021."

“It has been a real journey to get to this point but at Castle Coachworks. We understand that knowledge is power. We continue to stay at the forefront of the sector by investing in our expertise as well as technology. On-going staff training programmes for our highly experienced and externally qualified auto bodywork technicians, painters, and mechanics enable us to maintain a high-calibre environment, within which our structured apprenticeship scheme flourishes to deliver the talent of tomorrow.” Concludes Operations Director Darren Browne.

Looking to give something back, to help celebrate and mark the occasion Castle Coachworks will be donating £300 to local charity, St James Three Pillars, who help to feed the homeless and support the most vulnerable members of the community.