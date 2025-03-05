Caring & Sharing Trust thanks Northampton dealership for generous grant

Thanks again go to our good friends from Steven Eagell Toyota Riverside’s Northampton dealership for presenting the Caring & Sharing Trust with another grant from the Toyota Community Fund.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohammed Amir and Anwar Ahmed from Steven Eagell Toyota presented the cheque.

They were welcomed by the people who attend the Day Centre along with their parents, supporters and Trust Patrons including James Hartnell of NR Engineering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A great morning of coffee, cake and fun was shared by all at the Trust’s Cogenhoe Day Centre.

To find out more details about the work of the Caring & Sharing Trust you can visit the website at cottonsfarmhouse.org