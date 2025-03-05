Caring & Sharing Trust thanks Northampton dealership for generous grant

Thanks again go to our good friends from Steven Eagell Toyota Riverside’s Northampton dealership for presenting the Caring & Sharing Trust with another grant from the Toyota Community Fund.

Mohammed Amir and Anwar Ahmed from Steven Eagell Toyota presented the cheque.

They were welcomed by the people who attend the Day Centre along with their parents, supporters and Trust Patrons including James Hartnell of NR Engineering.

A great morning of coffee, cake and fun was shared by all at the Trust’s Cogenhoe Day Centre.

To find out more details about the work of the Caring & Sharing Trust you can visit the website at cottonsfarmhouse.org

