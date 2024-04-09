Carer celebrates 10 years of service with care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Johnston, started at Barchester on the 14th March 2014 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Daniel Johnston has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad