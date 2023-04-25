Caremark - one of the UK's home care companies - expands its services into Northampton

Caremark, one of the largest home care companies in the UK, has expanded its services into Northampton to meet the community's demands and help ease pressures on the region's health and social care systems.

Officially opened by the Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Dennis Meredith and his Mayoress Rona Meredith, on Tuesday 18th April, Caremark Northampton will provide personalised care services to enhance the quality of life for individuals in need of care and support in their own homes. Services will include elderly care, respite care, end-of-life care, hospital discharges, long-term care packages, and care for those with disabilities. It will expand its care to children with health difficulties in the near future.

At the opening event, the Mayor highlighted that providing care is certainly not easy, as it involves caring for the most vulnerable people in Northampton. He thanked all the Caremark Northampton staff for providing such a needed service, stating how it has been needed more and more in our current economic climate.

Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Dennis Meredith with the Caremark Northampton team

Managing Director and Owner of Caremark Northampton, Prab Bawa, hopes to link with both West Northants and North Northants councils and is currently liaising with CHS Healthcare, which looks after the hospital discharges, to assist with NHS referrals from six hospitals around Northampton, including Northampton General Hospital and the Kettering General Hospital. Prab is already accepting referrals and has started recruitment efforts to bring on a team of dedicated care assistants who will support individuals across the town and the surrounding areas.

Prab’s focus on hiring locally is just one aspect of his commitment to delivering top-quality home care services under this expansion. Creating multiple new jobs within the region, he is specifically looking for people who are invested in the community's wellbeing and providing the best possible care. Caremark Northampton will also offer part-time roles suitable for students and those looking for flexible hours.

Prab stated: “I have seen the demand for home care services increase exponentially. I knew I wanted to help and realised the vast number of residents I could assist by opening a Caremark branch in the region. I was aware of Caremark’s accomplished history of providing personalised care tailored to each client's unique needs, and this is what really appealed.

“With such high demand for care in the area, I’m now looking to hire further care assistants who embody the company's core values of reliability, hard work, compassion, and empathy. All staff members are fully trained and undergo mandatory and specialised training to provide clients with the highest level of care. As a company, Caremark is committed to helping their employees grow and succeed in their careers, offering various opportunities for professional development and providing a supportive network to assist with their growth and advancement within the company.”

Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Dennis Meredith opening Caremark Northampton

One of Prab’s current Caremark Northampton clients, Anna Corby Foster, said:

“I would highly recommend Caremark Northampton to anyone looking to care for a loved one. The team go above and beyond. They provide excellent care and cater to individual needs, which have been great for me. So whether it's companionship or caring, they are there and fulfil their job to a high standard. The best thing is that they genuinely care, and it's not just a job. I can only say that they are amazing, and I'm grateful for all the care I receive.”

Caremark’s Joint CEO, David Glover, concluded:

“Caremark currently has 120 offices nationwide. Our 10,000+ care assistants now handle approximately 4,500 publicly funded customers and 2,500 private customers across the UK. The demand for home care assistance has increased dramatically in recent years. We are actively trying to be part of the solution to the care crisis, so we are delighted that Prab has expanded the Caremark home care services into the region.

