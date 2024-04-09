Care home welcomes baby chicks!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was a lot of egg-citement at the home as many chicks hatched throughout the week. Residents were able to pet and feed the chicks as they found their footing in their new home. The new additions will also be visited by students from the local primary school who stopped in to meet the new arrivals, they were extremely excited to meet them and asked to take them home.

General Manager Mo Masedi said: “It was an eggs-cellent day when the eggs finally hatched! Residents at Brampton View as well as our team were all very excited about the new-borns, we are still thinking of names but have been given lots of suggestions. For anyone who would like to come for a visit of our chicken coop and have a tour of our home our doors are always open.”

