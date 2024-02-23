Care home visits foundation’s charitable fund recipient

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

FDS offer a day care service to physically disabled adults over 18 years of age and have been operating since 2013. The organisation is a self-help support group, run by the members and supported by dedicated professional caring staff. The service is provided several times per week at two locations in Northampton and consists of a range of activities and complimentary refreshments.

The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.

Motshodiemang Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View care home and Activities Coordinator; Emma Robinson visited the FDS group at the St Luke’s Centre in Duston where the group meet every Monday and Wednesday to present the cheque.

Barchester Foundtation Supports Local Charity

Service Manager; Kate said “The Barchester Foundation’s donation helped towards making our Christmas Day even more special for each of the attending members. It helped us buy additional gifts and serve up a bountiful Christmas dinner!”

Group member and Trustee at FDS; Nick Flynn took time to chat with the Brampton View representatives, updating them both on the group and service provision. Motshodiemang, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities. Being able to brighten the lives of these amazing people at Christmas time was such an honour, we very much hope this is just the start of an ongoing friendship.”